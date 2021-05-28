DGAP-PVR: hGears AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. május 28., péntek, 18:30







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: hGears AG







hGears AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








28.05.2021 / 18:30



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: hGears AG
Street: Brambach 38
Postal code: 78713
City: Schramberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900AHQOSBXKH09981

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Finatem Fonds Management Verwaltungs GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Finatem III GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 May 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 32.28 % 7.53 % 39.81 % 10400000
Previous notification 69.23 % 0.00 % 69.23 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CMGN2 0 3357000 0.00 % 32.28 %
Total 3357000 32.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a

0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of over-allotment option 20.06.2021 30 days Both 783000 7.53 %
      Total 783000 7.53 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Finatem Fonds Management Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Finatem III Management GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Finatem III GmbH & Co. KG 32.28 % 7.53 % 39.81 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

28 May 2021














28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1202135  28.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202135&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum