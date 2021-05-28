





1. Details of issuer

Name:

hGears AG

Street:

Brambach 38

Postal code:

78713

City:

Schramberg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900AHQOSBXKH09981



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Finatem Fonds Management Verwaltungs GmbH

City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Finatem III GmbH & Co. KG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 May 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

32.28 %

7.53 %

39.81 %

10400000

Previous notification

69.23 %

0.00 %

69.23 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A3CMGN2

0

3357000

0.00 %

32.28 %

Total

3357000

32.28 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

n/a





0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of over-allotment option

20.06.2021

30 days

Both

783000

7.53 %







Total

783000

7.53 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Finatem Fonds Management Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Finatem III Management GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Finatem III GmbH & Co. KG

32.28 %

7.53 %

39.81 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

28 May 2021



