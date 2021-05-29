



28 May 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:

Issuer:

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Guarantor

(if applicable):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer

(excluding over-allotment option):

4,600,000

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3CMGM5

Offer price:

EUR 19.00



Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers



Aktiengesellschaft

Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option:

690,000 ordinary shares with no par value

Stabilisation marketplace:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)



Stabilisations:

Trade date and time

Purchase (P)/ Sale (S)

Nominal value

(pieces)

Execution

price (0.0000)

Currency code

(ISO 4217)

Market place MIC

(ISO 10386)

20.05.2021



17:36:02

P

3,000

18.2500

EUR

XETR

20.05.2021



17:36:02

P

3,000

18.2500

EUR

XETR

20.05.2021



17:36:02

P

2,000

18.2500

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:49:56

P

1,180

17.9500

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:49:56

P

20

18.0000

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:50:33

P

132

17.9000

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:50:33

P

488

17.9500

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:50:33

P

30

18.0000

EUR

XETR

28.05.2021



10:50:49

P

600

18.0000

EUR

XETR



Sum

Aggregated

volume

(pieces)

Weighted price

Currency code

(ISO 4217I



10,450

18.1821

EUR



