1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Kohlpaintner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

77.060 EUR





14333.16 EUR



77.100 EUR





67848.00 EUR



77.080 EUR





24434.36 EUR



77.100 EUR





3392.40 EUR



77.100 EUR





43176.00 EUR



77.100 EUR





82111.50 EUR



77.100 EUR





14340.60 EUR



77.100 EUR





80106.90 EUR



77.100 EUR





55743.30 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

77.0972 EUR





385486.2200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



