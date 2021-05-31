DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

31.05.2021 / 15:33




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
77.060 EUR 14333.16 EUR
77.100 EUR 67848.00 EUR
77.080 EUR 24434.36 EUR
77.100 EUR 3392.40 EUR
77.100 EUR 43176.00 EUR
77.100 EUR 82111.50 EUR
77.100 EUR 14340.60 EUR
77.100 EUR 80106.90 EUR
77.100 EUR 55743.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
77.0972 EUR 385486.2200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
