Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Christian
Nachname(n): Kohlpaintner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau


c) Preis(e) und Volumen















































Preis(e) Volumen
77,060 EUR 14333,16 EUR
77,100 EUR 67848,00 EUR
77,080 EUR 24434,36 EUR
77,100 EUR 3392,40 EUR
77,100 EUR 43176,00 EUR
77,100 EUR 82111,50 EUR
77,100 EUR 14340,60 EUR
77,100 EUR 80106,90 EUR
77,100 EUR 55743,30 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
77,0972 EUR 385486,2200 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-28; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
