





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















31.05.2021 / 15:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Christian

Nachname(n):

Kohlpaintner



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Brenntag SE





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

77,060 EUR





14333,16 EUR



77,100 EUR





67848,00 EUR



77,080 EUR





24434,36 EUR



77,100 EUR





3392,40 EUR



77,100 EUR





43176,00 EUR



77,100 EUR





82111,50 EUR



77,100 EUR





14340,60 EUR



77,100 EUR





80106,90 EUR



77,100 EUR





55743,30 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

77,0972 EUR





385486,2200 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-28; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



