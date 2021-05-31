DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. május 31., hétfő, 15:42







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








31.05.2021 / 15:42



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 05/31/2021
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

94,598,357














31.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1202749  31.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202749&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum