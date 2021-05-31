





PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION



31 May 2021





Election of Home Member State



SUSE S.A. has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State (effective as of 19 May 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law).



The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 18 May 2021.







Company Information



Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme



R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816



26A, boulevard Royal



L-2449 Luxembourg



LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403



ISIN: LU2333210958



CSSF Ref



Number: E3665



Internet: www.suse.com



Enquiries



For further information, please contact:



Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer



E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com



Phone: +44 7764 471872





























