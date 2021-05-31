DGAP-CMS: SUSE S.A.: Release of the Home Member State

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                                                                        

31 May 2021


Election of Home Member State

SUSE S.A. has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State (effective as of 19 May 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law).

The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 18 May 2021.



Company Information

Company:    SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

26A, boulevard Royal

L-2449 Luxembourg

LEI:                213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN:              LU2333210958

CSSF Ref

Number:      E3665

Internet:       www.suse.com

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone:  +44 7764 471872















