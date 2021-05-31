DGAP-CMS: SUSE S.A.: Release of the Home Member State
2021. május 31., hétfő, 16:00
PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION
31 May 2021
Election of Home Member State
SUSE S.A. has chosen Luxembourg as its home Member State (effective as of 19 May 2021) for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law).
The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 18 May 2021.
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
26A, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref
Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
