DGAP-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Total Voting Rights
2021. május 31., hétfő, 16:00
PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION
31 May 2021
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 31 May 2021, its issued share capital consists of 168,300,000 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 168,300,000.
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
26A, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref
Number : E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
____________________________
i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|26 A, Boulevard Royal
|2449 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1201706 31.05.2021
