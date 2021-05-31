





PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION



31 May 2021



Total Voting Rights



In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 31 May 2021, its issued share capital consists of 168,300,000 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.





Total number of voting rights: 168,300,000.







Company Information



Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme



R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816



26A, boulevard Royal



L-2449 Luxembourg



LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403



ISIN: LU2333210958



CSSF Ref



Number : E3665



Internet: www.suse.com



Enquiries



For further information, please contact:



Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer



E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com



Phone: +44 7764 471872















Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

SUSE S.A. (E3665)

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

/

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

168,300,000

Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii

168,300,000

Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)

168,300,000

Origin of the changeiii

Admission to trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange









Date when the change occurred



19 May 2021



In the previous notification (optional)







the total number of shares was of







the total number of voting rights was of







the total number of exercisable voting rights was of











____________________________



i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.



ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.



iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.



