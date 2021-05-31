DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; upgrade to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index and completion of conversion from PLC to SE
2021. május 31., hétfő, 16:00
Media and Games Invest; upgrade to the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index and completion of conversion from PLC to SE
May 31, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) was included in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index by end of last week. Furthermore, the conversion from a PLC to a Societas Europaea as voted on during the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 2021, has been completed.
Up till now, MGI was part of the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index. Due to the strong performance during the last years with a revenue CAGR of 76% and an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of over 58% since 2018 and due to increasing investor interest, the trading volume as well as the market capitalization have increased significantly. Currently, the market capitalization amounts to 640 mio. EUR (Last price XETRA on May 28, 2021). The average trading volume in April 2021 was at approx. 4.5 mio. EUR per day across all stock exchanges.
Furthermore, the planned conversion to a SE was completed. The extraordinary general meeting on April 15, 2021 has, with its approval of the conversion, followed the proposal of the Board of Directors unanimously. Following a comprehensive review of the conversion by the Maltese Business Register, the Company is now registered as a SE under registration number SE 15, in the Maltese Business Register.
The conversion into a SE will have no effect on the business partners, employees and shareholders of Media and Games Invest Group. The rights of the shareholders do not change as a result of the new legal structure of the SE and also the stock exchange listings remain unchanged.
Remco Westermann, CEO and Chairman of the Board of MGI: "I am pleased that we have completed the conversion to a SE successfully. The conversion gives us an EU-wide and internationally accepted and respected legal framework. Overall, we see an increased interest from investors in MGI. With the conversion to a SE and the inclusion in the MSCI Germany Small Cap Index we expect to get even more attention from international investors. We are keen to continue our successful approach consistently and see the inclusion to the MSCI Mid Cap Index as a next goal. I would like to thank all shareholders for their support and trust in our strategy"
Responsible parties
The information in this notice has been made available for publication by the responsible person"s agency listed below on the date revealed by MGI"s news distributor EQS Newswire at the time of this press release. The responsible persons listed below can be contacted for more information.
For further information, please contact:
Remco Westermann
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.
The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1202709
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1202709 31.05.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]