DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021





01-Jun-2021 / 07:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR



MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021

Berlin, 1 June 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG. The company intends to buy back up to 30,000 own shares with a maximum volume of €5.0 million via the stock exchange starting from 14 June 2021. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 31 December 2021 at the latest.

MBB increased adjusted EBITDA by 24.0% to €19.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, although revenue declined by 12.6% to €150.2 million compared to the previous year, which was still largely unaffected by COVID-19. Thanks in particular to the successful IPO of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, cash of the MBB Group increased to €598.9 million as of 31 March 2021, of which €375.8 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Amid the Group"s sound operating prospects as well as the increasing number of M&A opportunities, MBB believes it is ideally positioned to continue its sustainable growth trajectory.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.







