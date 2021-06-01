DGAP-DD: Manz AG english

2021. június 01., kedd, 12:33















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.06.2021 / 12:31




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Drasch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Manz AG


b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through the exercise of subscription rights granted as part of Executive Board remuneration (performance shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 4544.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 4544.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














01.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



68114  01.06.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum