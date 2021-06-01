Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 17. Interim Report



On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 24.05.2021 through 28.05.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

24.05.2021

32.558

301,7785

-

-

32.558

25.05.2021

20.000

301,0423

30.000

247,0968

50.000

26.05.2021

54.862

299,1430

50.000

245,7438

104.862

27.05.2021

27.218

300,3737

48.000

245,6254

75.218

28.05.2021

20.264

301,2648

35.000

247,2627

55.264



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 01.06.2021

Linde plc