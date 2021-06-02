DGAP-Adhoc: Delticom AG (ISIN: DE0005146807): Managing Board successfully completes increase in capital without subscription rights and sets the subscription price of EUR 7.12 per new share
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.
The Managing Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today also determined the subscription price and further details of the increase in the share capital by a further EUR 1,121,697.00 by issuing up to 1,121,697 new no-par value registered shares from the Authorized Capital 2017 against cash contributions while granting subscription rights to the shareholders of the company ("subscription rights capital increase"), which was also announced today. The subscription price per new share is EUR 7.12. The subscription ratio is 100:9. This means that for every 100 existing shares of the Company there is the right to acquire 9 new shares at the subscription price. The subscription right has been excluded for a fractional amount of 31 new shares.
The existing shareholders of the company will be granted the statutory subscription rights to the new shares in the form of indirect subscription rights. The subscription period is expected to begin on June 4, 2021 and is expected to end on June 18, 2021 (both inclusive). The final volume of the rights issue will be announced in due course.
Hanover, June 1, 2021
With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 410 online shops and online distribution platforms in 74 countries, serving more than 15.9 million customers.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom"s approximately 38,000 workshop partners worldwide for mounting at the customer"s request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company"s own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2020, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 541 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 177 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com
Delticom AG
In particular, this communication is not an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The securities referred to in this disclosure are not and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom and/or (ii) are qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of European Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 in the way it is part of national law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who have professional experience in investment matters, who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Regulation"), or are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") or who fall within any other exception to the Regulation (all persons referred to in (i) to (ii) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not act or rely on this disclosure or any part of its contents. All investments and investment activities referred to in this disclosure are available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 93634 8000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 8798 9138
|E-mail:
|info@delti.com
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
|WKN:
|514680
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1203346
