DGAP-DD: Continental AG english

2021. június 02., szerda, 15:45















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.06.2021 / 15:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Schaefer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Continental AG


b) LEI

529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Continental


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
123.8021 EUR 25503.23 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
123.8021 EUR 25503.23 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra (Germany)
MIC: XETR














02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Continental AG

Vahrenwalder Straße 9

30165 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



68185  02.06.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum