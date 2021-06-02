





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Wolf



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Continental AG





b) LEI

529900A7YD9C0LLXM621



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Continental





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

123.8021 EUR





60167.82 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

123.8021 EUR





60167.82 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra (Germany)

MIC:

XETR



