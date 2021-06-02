DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Andreas
Nachname(n): Mattner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3H2333


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 126 Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2020


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
8,646 EUR 1089,396 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
8,6460 EUR 1089,3960 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-31; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














