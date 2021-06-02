





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















02.06.2021 / 16:16









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Andreas

Nachname(n):

Mattner



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3H2333





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 126 Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2020





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

8,646 EUR





1089,396 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

8,6460 EUR





1089,3960 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-31; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



