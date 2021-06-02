





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















02.06.2021 / 16:16









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Mattner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3H2333





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 126 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for the financial year 2020





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

8.646 EUR





1089.396 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

8.6460 EUR





1089.3960 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-31; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



