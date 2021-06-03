



DGAP-News: Encavis Finance B.V.





/ Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Sonstiges













Encavis Finance B.V.: Notice Bondholders

















03.06.2021 / 12:01









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Notice to holders of the



Encavis Finance B.V. (the "Issuer")



€150,300,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds



with Time Limited Conversion Rights (the "Bonds")



(ISIN: DE000A19NPE8)

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Terms and Conditions).

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, notice is hereby given to Bondholders that, as a result of the Extraordinary Dividend (in an amount determined in accordance with the Terms and Conditions) payable on 30 June 2021 to shareholders of record on 31 May 2021, in accordance with §12(e)(ii), the Calculation Agent has determined that, effective 28 May 2021:

- the Conversion Price has been adjusted from €7.1715 to €7.0836; and

- the Reference Dividend remains €0.10 (as a result of the proportionate adjustment and rounding provisions in its definition).





31 May 2021, The Managing Board





Encavis Finance B.V.



Member of the Encavis Group



Stadionweg 43 D



3077AS Rotterdam



The Netherlands







Encavis Finance B.V.



Stadionweg 43 D



3077 AS Rotterdam



The Netherlands







KvK 690691115



TIN: 857716049







Managing Director



Jan Wieck



Lars Godenschweig







Bank account:



Commerzbank AG



DE11 2004 0050 0610 9235 00



BIC: COBADEFFXXX