ACCENTRO CFO Hans-Peter Kneip is leaving the company for personal reasons

- Supervisory Board regrets the decision and thanks Kneip for his excellent work

- CEO Lars Schriewer takes over finance department on an interim basis



Berlin, 03 June 2021 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG reached a mutual agreement with Hans-Peter Kneip, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), that Mr Kneip will step down from the Management Board for personal reasons as at 30 June 2021. The Supervisory Board transferred the responsibility for the finance department to CEO Lars Schriewer on an interim basis. The process of finding a successor has already been initiated.

"The Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG would like to thank Hans-Peter Kneip for his excellent work which has contributed to the successful development of our company and wishes him good luck and all the best for his future career", said Chairman of the Supervisory Board Axel Harloff.

CEO Lars Schriewer adds: "It is with great regret that I have taken note of the decision of my colleague on the Management Board to resign for personal reasons. Mr Kneip has driven the positive development of the company with great personal commitment and expertise, especially in the areas of capital market financing, investor relations and accounting/controlling. I sincerely thank Mr Kneip for the trustful cooperation and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future."



About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany"s market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 5,200 units as of 31 December 2020. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include East German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region and Bavaria. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises four core divisions. These are the tenant-sensitive retailing of condominiums to owner-occupiers and private buy-to-let investors, the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the set-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, and third-party condominium marketing for property asset holders, investors and developers. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag



