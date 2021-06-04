DGAP-NVR: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








04.06.2021 / 10:29



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2020
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

7423919














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
