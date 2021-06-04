DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








04.06.2021 / 11:37




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Luka
Nachname(n): Mucic

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
114,56 EUR 113643,52 EUR
114,60 EUR 88700,40 EUR
114,58 EUR 182640,52 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
114,5787 EUR 384984,4400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-04; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














