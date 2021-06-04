DGAP-Adhoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort
2021. június 04., péntek, 13:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Investment
Hamburg, 4 June 2021
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
HHLA and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited negotiating strategic minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (CSPL), a terminal operator listed in Hong Kong and a member of the COSCO SHIPPING Group, are negotiating the purchase of a minority shareholding by CSPL in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH (CTT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HHLA.
CTT operates Container Terminal Tollerort, one of the three HHLA container terminals in the Port of Hamburg, and is part of the HHLA Group"s Container segment.
The commercial and legal cornerstones of the potential strategic participation are currently the subject of ongoing negotiations. No legally binding agreement has yet been reached between the two parties. Such an agreement would not only require the internal approval of the respective bodies of both parties, but in particular the approval of the relevant authorities.
HHLA expects the participation to strengthen the relationship with its Chinese partner as well as to provide sustainable planning security for Container Terminal Tollerort in order to safeguard volume and employment in the Port of Hamburg. CTT will continue to be open to all customers within HHLA"s network.
Contact:
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1204545
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1204545 04-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
