Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








04.06.2021 / 15:30




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Bernd
Nachname(n): Sauter

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Zuteilung von Aktien aus variabler Vorstandsvergütung 2015/2016 und 2016/2017 ; langfristiger Bonus


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
7,56 EUR 190073,61 EUR
8,90 EUR 165789,20 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
8,1303 EUR 355862,8100 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-01; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
68330  04.06.2021 


