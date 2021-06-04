





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















04.06.2021 / 15:30









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Bernd

Nachname(n):

Sauter



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Zuteilung von Aktien aus variabler Vorstandsvergütung 2015/2016 und 2016/2017 ; langfristiger Bonus





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

7,56 EUR





190073,61 EUR



8,90 EUR





165789,20 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

8,1303 EUR





355862,8100 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-01; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























04.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



