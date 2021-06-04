





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Street:

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

Postal code:

E1W1AA

City:

London

United Kingdom

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900QA2LORU6646N15



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Jun 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.23 %

2.14 %

5.37 %

76682139

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

GB0059822006

2474370

0

3.23 %

0.00 %

Total

2474370

3.23 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1236175

1.61 %

Certificates

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

1000

0 %





Total

1237175

1.61 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

2876

0 %

Contracts For Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

187973

0.25 %

Certificates

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

4283

0.01 %

OTC Call Options

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

105054

0.14 %

OTC Put Options

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

Cash

13

0 %

Listed Call Warrants

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

105278

0.14 %

Listed Put Warrants

17.12.2021

Until 17.12.2021

Cash

13

0 %







Total

405490

0.53 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-SOCIETE GENERALE SA

4.84 %

%

5.23 %

-SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-SOCIETE GENERALE SA

4.84 %

%

5.23 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

04 Jun 2021



