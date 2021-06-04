DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Brandt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
17.835 EUR 12359.655 EUR
17.845 EUR 42685.240 EUR
17.84 EUR 6636.480 EUR
17.85 EUR 767.550 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.8426 EUR 62448.925 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
