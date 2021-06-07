DGAP-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.06.2021 / 10:10




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Adi
Nachname(n): Drotleff

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE


b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006580806


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Übertragung von Dividendenansprüchen im Zusammenhang mit der Aktiendividende


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
61,11 EUR 4804223,76 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
61,11 EUR 4804223,76 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-04; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Mensch und Maschine Software SE

Argelsrieder Feld 5

82234 Wessling

Deutschland
Internet: www.mum.de





 
