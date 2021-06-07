Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

7 June 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 31 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021, a number of 509,100 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

31 May 2021

78,919

55.8783

4,409,859.56

01 June 2021

92,131

56.1749

5,175,449.71

02 June 2021

146,148

55.6372

8,131,265.51

03 June 2021

135,870

55.8339

7,586,151.99

04 June 2021

56,032

56.6031

3,171,584.90

















Total

509,100

55.9307

28,474,311.67











An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021 amounts to 2,077,715 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.