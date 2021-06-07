DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
2021. június 07., hétfő, 10:38
Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Information on share buyback program
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
In the time period from 31 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021, a number of 509,100 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021 amounts to 2,077,715 shares.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
1204683 07.06.2021
