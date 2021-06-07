DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG


/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission






Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information








Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




 



Information on share buyback program
7 June 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 31 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021, a number of 509,100 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:











































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
31 May 2021 78,919 55.8783 4,409,859.56
01 June 2021 92,131 56.1749 5,175,449.71
02 June 2021 146,148 55.6372 8,131,265.51
03 June 2021 135,870 55.8339 7,586,151.99
04 June 2021 56,032 56.6031 3,171,584.90
       
       
Total 509,100 55.9307 28,474,311.67
       

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 4 June 2021 amounts to 2,077,715 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
