07.06.2021



Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
07. Juni 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



Im Zeitraum vom 31. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 04. Juni 2021 wurden insgesamt 509.100 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG erworben.



Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)







































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
31.05.2021 78.919 55,8783 4.409.859,56
01.06.2021 92.131 56,1749 5.175.449,71
02.06.2021 146.148 55,6372 8.131.265,51
03.06.2021 135.870 55,8339 7.586.151,99
04.06.2021 56.032 56,6031 3.171.584,90
       
       
Gesamt 509.100 55,9307 28.474.311,67

 




     

 

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom 10. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 04. Juni 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 2.077.715 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
