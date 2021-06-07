Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 108th Interim Reporting





In the time period from 31 May 2021 until and including 6 June 2021, a number of 3,710 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

31/05/2021

710

133.41279

01/06/2021

750

135.47568

02/06/2021

750

135.37413

03/06/2021

750

135.31469

04/06/2021

750

135.11232



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 6 June 2021 amounts to 28,639,585 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 June 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board