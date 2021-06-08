DGAP-DD: SMT Scharf AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.06.2021 / 17:17




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Embert

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SMT Scharf AG


b) LEI

529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
ISIN: DE000A3E5BC0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 14.000 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-02; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Deutschland
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
