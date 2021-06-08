DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE deutsch

08.06.2021 / 11:46




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Steven
Nachname(n): Terwindt

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Brenntag SE


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf, abgewickelt über Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
77,3800 EUR 19035,48 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
77,3800 EUR 19035,4800 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-04; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
