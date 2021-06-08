Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 18. Interim Report



On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 31.05.2021 through 04.06.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

31.05.2021

-

-

56.994

247,6248

56.994

01.06.2021

20.000

302,8298

30.000

248,9777

50.000

02.06.2021

50.000

300,0319

46.000

246,2197

96.000

03.06.2021

98.000

297,6372

51.422

244,2523

149.422

04.06.2021

23.145

299,9743

43.750

245,7376

66.895



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 08.06.2021

Linde plc