Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback

On 2nd June 2021, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 1st June 2021 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 46,305 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 2nd June 2021. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.86. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 641,598.44 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share programme within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

On 2nd June 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

2nd June 2021

46,305

13.85592139

641,598.44









In total:

46,305

13.85592139

641,598.44



Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program

Mannheim, June 2021

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board