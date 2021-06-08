DGAP-CMS: Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information
2021. június 08., kedd, 15:15
Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback
On 2nd June 2021, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 1st June 2021 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.
A total of 46,305 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 2nd June 2021. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 13.86. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 641,598.44 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee share programme within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.
On 2nd June 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Hereby the share buyback is being completed.
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
Mannheim, June 2021
Südzucker AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Südzucker AG
|Maximilianstr. 10
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suedzucker.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1205655 08.06.2021
