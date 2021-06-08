DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG








Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 24, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/assets/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2020.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 24, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/assets/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2020.pdf













Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
