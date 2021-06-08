DGAP-NVR: Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








08.06.2021 / 16:44



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure







  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7748632














Language: English
