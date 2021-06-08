DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.06.2021




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Haron Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
10.52 EUR 852.12 EUR
10.52 EUR 157.80 EUR
10.50 EUR 420.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 630.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 577.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 1050.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 514.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 514.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 493.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 357.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 1155.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 2104.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 462.88 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 536.52 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 526.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 462.88 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.50 EUR 1806.00 EUR
10.78 EUR 1110.34 EUR
10.54 EUR 906.44 EUR
10.46 EUR 94.14 EUR
10.44 EUR 428.04 EUR
10.54 EUR 295.12 EUR
10.54 EUR 727.26 EUR
10.54 EUR 927.52 EUR
10.54 EUR 1201.56 EUR
10.54 EUR 3646.84 EUR
10.72 EUR 1608.00 EUR
10.78 EUR 452.76 EUR
10.72 EUR 1993.92 EUR
10.86 EUR 2324.04 EUR
10.86 EUR 1292.34 EUR
10.86 EUR 314.94 EUR
10.86 EUR 249.78 EUR
10.86 EUR 314.94 EUR
10.78 EUR 6597.36 EUR
10.84 EUR 5029.76 EUR
10.86 EUR 21274.74 EUR
10.88 EUR 5440.00 EUR
10.88 EUR 3982.08 EUR
10.90 EUR 49823.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.81 EUR 123147.84 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
