1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Haron Holding AG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Luca

Last name(s):

Pesarini

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG





b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBVD5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.52 EUR





852.12 EUR



10.52 EUR





157.80 EUR



10.50 EUR





420.00 EUR



10.50 EUR





630.00 EUR



10.50 EUR





577.50 EUR



10.50 EUR





1050.00 EUR



10.50 EUR





514.50 EUR



10.50 EUR





514.50 EUR



10.50 EUR





493.50 EUR



10.50 EUR





357.00 EUR



10.50 EUR





1155.00 EUR



10.52 EUR





2104.00 EUR



10.52 EUR





462.88 EUR



10.52 EUR





105.20 EUR



10.52 EUR





536.52 EUR



10.52 EUR





105.20 EUR



10.52 EUR





526.00 EUR



10.52 EUR





105.20 EUR



10.52 EUR





462.88 EUR



10.52 EUR





105.20 EUR



10.50 EUR





1806.00 EUR



10.78 EUR





1110.34 EUR



10.54 EUR





906.44 EUR



10.46 EUR





94.14 EUR



10.44 EUR





428.04 EUR



10.54 EUR





295.12 EUR



10.54 EUR





727.26 EUR



10.54 EUR





927.52 EUR



10.54 EUR





1201.56 EUR



10.54 EUR





3646.84 EUR



10.72 EUR





1608.00 EUR



10.78 EUR





452.76 EUR



10.72 EUR





1993.92 EUR



10.86 EUR





2324.04 EUR



10.86 EUR





1292.34 EUR



10.86 EUR





314.94 EUR



10.86 EUR





249.78 EUR



10.86 EUR





314.94 EUR



10.78 EUR





6597.36 EUR



10.84 EUR





5029.76 EUR



10.86 EUR





21274.74 EUR



10.88 EUR





5440.00 EUR



10.88 EUR





3982.08 EUR



10.90 EUR





49823.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.81 EUR





123147.84 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



