The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 3, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 may 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Warrant

1.980,00

1.980,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Warrant

64.336,00

64.336,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

1.098.678,00

1.098.678,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

510.282,00

510.282,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

82.457,00

82.457,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

850.737,00

850.737,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

277.390,00

277.390,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

14.361,00

14.361,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Contract for difference

541.827,00

541.827,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

2.543,00

2.543,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

5.892,00

5.892,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

33,00

33,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,17%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,80%

Voting rights

3,17%

0,00%

0,00%

0,37%

2,80%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113363