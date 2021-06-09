The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

32,00

32,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Warrant

61.437,00

61.437,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

5.775,00

5.774,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

510.282,00

510.282,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

279,00

279,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Contract for difference

593.467,00

593.467,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Swap

79.272,00

79.272,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Ordinary share

285.585,00

285.582,14

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Swap

2.044,00

2.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

2.543,00

2.543,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

14.428,00

14.428,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Warrant

2.029,00

2.029,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

295.086,00

295.083,05

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

609.198,00

609.191,91

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,74%

0,00%

0,00%

0,13%

2,61%

Voting rights

2,74%

0,00%

0,00%

0,13%

2,61%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413