The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers



















































































































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 32,00 32,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 5.775,00 5.774,94 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Contract for difference 279,00 279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Contract for difference 593.467,00 593.467,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Swap 79.272,00 79.272,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Ordinary share 285.585,00 285.582,14 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 14.428,00 14.428,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Warrant 2.029,00 2.029,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 295.086,00 295.083,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 609.198,00 609.191,91 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

 

 



Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%
Voting rights 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413















