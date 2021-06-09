



Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund

















Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund

Further acquisition for special fund Encavis Infrastructure II

Renewable energy for more than 40,000 households

Operating since spring 2021

Neubiberg/Hamburg, June 9, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (EAM), a subsidiary of the MDAX-listed wind and solar farm operator Encavis AG, has acquired wind farm Warnsdorf in the district of Prignitz/Brandenburg. The 12 turbines with a total capacity of 43.2 MW, can provide more than 40,000 households with green electricity and avoids more than 47,000 tons of harmful CO 2 annually. The turbines were projected by the energy park developer UKA, which will continue the technical park management.

"With feed-in-tariffs guaranteed for 20 years, the Warnsdorf wind farm ideally fits into the diversified portfolio of our special fund and is further proof that we are able to realise new and lucrative wind energy projects even in these challenging times," Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management, comments on the successful transaction.

"I am very pleased that we were able to successfully conclude the transaction despite the current Corona crisis and thus continue the good cooperation with EAM," says Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group.

The newly acquired power plants are part of the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II), a special fund launched by EAM. The EIF II, offered exclusively by BayernLB and regulatory designed specifically for cooperative and savings banks, is administered by the service KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. These banks attach great importance to stable and predictable cash flows regarding their investment strategy and risk management.





About Encavis Asset Management AG:



Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently accounts to more than 2.8 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label (B) und MSCI Rating AA.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.







