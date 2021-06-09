



Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance

















09.06.2021









Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 9 June 2021 Group figures for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 April 2020 - 31 March 2021):

- Sales revenue: EUR 55.1 million (EUR 51.1 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)



- EBITDA: EUR 19.6 million (EUR 16.8 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)



- EBIT: EUR 13.9 million (EUR 11.7 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 21.0 million (EUR 14.1 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 48.4 million as of 31 March 2021 (EUR 35.1 million as of 31 March 2020)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 5 July 2021 a dividend payment of EUR 0.85 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (fiscal year 2019/2020 EUR 0.65 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:



German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2020_2021.pdf



English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2020_2021.pdf

Annual Financial Report:



German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2020_2021_ESEF.zip



English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AnnualFinancialReport_2020_2021.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).