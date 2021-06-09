DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance
2021. június 09., szerda, 08:05
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 9 June 2021 Group figures for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (1 April 2020 - 31 March 2021):
- Sales revenue: EUR 55.1 million (EUR 51.1 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)
At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 5 July 2021 a dividend payment of EUR 0.85 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (fiscal year 2019/2020 EUR 0.65 per dividend-bearing share).
The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:
Annual Report:
Annual Financial Report:
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1205804
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1205804 09.06.2021
