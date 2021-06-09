DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 08.06.2021, 16:44 Uhr CET/CEST - Manz AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 08.06.2021, 16:44 Uhr CET/CEST - Manz AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 08.06.2021



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 08.06.2021
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

7748632














Sprache: Deutsch
