CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase

Annual General Meeting decides to raise dividends to EUR 2.30 per share



Shareholders earn a dividend yield of 2.5 % based on the price at the end of 2020



Good start to 2021: CEWE increases earnings in Q1



Oldenburg, 9 June 2021. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online today due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda with a large majority. The dividend per share is to rise by 30 eurocents in comparison to that of the previous year, to 2.30 euros. Shareholders in the company are thus benefiting from the twelfth consecutive dividend increase, with the dividend yield at 2.5 % on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price. "Our sustained growth and rising Group earnings as well as our extremely sound financial situation put us in a position to be able to pay out a higher dividend for the twelfth year in succession. We are very proud of the fact that this makes CEWE one of the few German companies to have paid steadily increasing dividends for so many years," explained Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management.

Dividends paid every year since going public and twelfth consecutive dividend increase



On the basis of its positive earnings performance in 2020, CEWE has already been able to increase its dividend for the twelfth time in successive years. "Since the first dividend payment following our going public in 1993, CEWE has paid its shareholders a dividend every year, and since the successful mastering of the transformation from analogue to digital, it has now already even paid out an increased dividend for the twelfth time in succession," commented Dr. Christian Friege. "We are particularly pleased that the majority of our staff members also profit from this increase." CEWE is most active in promoting the participation of its own employees in the company: today a good eight out of ten CEWE employees already own company shares, thus benefiting from the development of the company. The presentation made by the Managing Board at the Annual General Meeting and detailed AGM voting results are available on the company website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.



Clear increase in earnings in Q1 2021



CEWE started 2021 with significantly better earnings as shown by the first three months. The deciding success factor was once again positive earnings in the core business segment of photofinishing. With growth robust at 9.0%, photofinishing sales increased to 125.0 million euros (Q1 2020: 114.7 million euros), thus virtually compensating for declines caused by the lockdown in the business segments of Retailing and Commercial Online Printing. Group turnover, at 145.9 million euros, thus fell just short in total of that of the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020: 146.4 million euros). At the same time, the earning power of the company improved significantly: Group EBIT in the first quarter rose to 8.6 million euros (Q1 2020: 2.0 million euros) - an increase of 6.6 million euros. This manifested the long-term trend towards an increasingly stronger first quarterly period. "We are immensely delighting more and more people with our photo products, and this sees our core business segment of photofinishing getting CEWE through this pandemic period with a steady growth in earnings overall. The key to this success is our focus on our customers, our innovative capacity and our strong online business in cooperation with our retail partners," Dr. Friege explains.

CEWE Photo Award is once again the largest photo competition in the world



With a record number of entries, with 606,289 photos sent in from more than 170 countries, the CEWE Photo Award with its motto of "Our World is Beautiful" is once again the biggest photographic competition in the world. In September a top-class international jury - headed by renowned French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand as jury president - will choose the overall winner during a gala event in Berlin. In line with the photographic competition, CEWE will be donating 10 cents to SOS Children"s Villages International for every photo sent in.

Three TIPA awards for the CEWE Group



The CEWE Group recently managed to win as many as three TIPA awards. The awards are among the most prestigious distinctions in the industry. With its A2 Gold Edition photo calendar, CEWE was crowned "Best Photo Service Worldwide" and also came in first in the "Best Retail Finishing System Worldwide" category with its CEWE Photo Centre. WhiteWall added to the awards with the TIPA World Award for the WhiteWall RoomView function. Together with the awards won so far, the CEWE Group has thus now won a total of ten TIPA World Awards.

CEWE distinguished as "Best Managed Company" for the second time in succession



A constant search for innovations and improvements is a significant element of the CEWE corporate culture. Proof that this approach leads to excellent results is given by the most recent distinction as a "Best Managed Company" by Deloitte, Wirtschaftswoche, Credit Suisse and the BDI, the Federation of German Industries. CEWE has now received this award for the second time in succession after being distinguished in 2020. The international provider of Institutional Shareholder Services, ISS, also rated and distinguished CEWE with an "Environmental Quality Score of 1" for the company"s highly sustainable corporate philosophy.

