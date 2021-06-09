DGAP-News: CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase
2021. június 09., szerda, 13:10
CEWE: Twelfth Consecutive Dividend Increase
Oldenburg, 9 June 2021. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online today due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda with a large majority. The dividend per share is to rise by 30 eurocents in comparison to that of the previous year, to 2.30 euros. Shareholders in the company are thus benefiting from the twelfth consecutive dividend increase, with the dividend yield at 2.5 % on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price. "Our sustained growth and rising Group earnings as well as our extremely sound financial situation put us in a position to be able to pay out a higher dividend for the twelfth year in succession. We are very proud of the fact that this makes CEWE one of the few German companies to have paid steadily increasing dividends for so many years," explained Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management.
Dividends paid every year since going public and twelfth consecutive dividend increase
CEWE Photo Award is once again the largest photo competition in the world
Three TIPA awards for the CEWE Group
CEWE distinguished as "Best Managed Company" for the second time in succession
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE FOTOWELT, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations App iPads(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
About CEWE:
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2.3 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.
More information is available at company.cewe.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1206138
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1206138 09.06.2021
