DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase in the context of a public offering
2021. június 09., szerda, 13:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014
09.06.2021
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate / Capital increase
Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase in the context of a public offering
Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) will carry out a capital increase in June 2021 - subject to the approval of the securities prospectus by BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) - as part of a public offering. Up to 237,698 no-par value shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 17.10 per share. The existing shareholders will be granted the statutory subscription right. Shares not subscribed will be offered for subscription via the subscription functionality of the Munich Stock Exchange. The subscription period runs from 23 June 2021 to 9 July 2021 - early closing of the books is possible. The capital measure is intended to expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public.
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1206127
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1206127 09-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
