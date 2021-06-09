DGAP-NVR: Delticom AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Delticom AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Delticom AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








09.06.2021 / 14:11



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 09.06.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

13.709.664














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.delti.com





 
