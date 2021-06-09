DGAP-DD: AlzChem Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: four two na GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Zöllner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AlzChem Group AG


b) LEI

8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
25.0000 EUR 2000000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
25.0000 EUR 2000000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com





 
