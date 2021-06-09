





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.06.2021 / 18:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr

First name:

Nicholas

Last name(s):

Jeffery



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.





b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company"s 2016 Annual General Meeting.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

65.52 EUR





13300.56 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

65.5200 EUR





13300.5600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



