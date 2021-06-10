DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
First available holistic medical drug to treat Covid-19 and flu viruses
The active pharmaceutical ingredient ProcCluster(R) developed by inflamed pharma GmbH is membrane permeable and is based on the active ingredient procaine. It acts both locally as well as systemically and is characterized by a wide range of applications in inflammatory diseases. ProcCluster(R) is already used for various prescription drugs for humans. In various case studies, renowned medical doctors have now been able to successfully demonstrate the effectiveness in the treatment of Covid-19 and Long-Covid patients. In studies with various cell lines, especially lung cells, the active ingredient was able to reduce the viral load by 90% in an early phase and effectively inhibit inflammation in a later phase. These effects can be transferred to other RNA viruses.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, comments: "ProcCluster(R) has enormous market potential because, in contrast to other active ingredients, both the inflammatory processes and the viral load in the body are significantly reduced. This means that it can be used at different points in time during the course of the Covid-19 disease". It is of inestimable value that this active ingredient is already produced by inflamed pharma GmbH in high quality at low cost. "Another key advantage compared to vaccines and antibodies is that ProcCluster(R) does not lead to resistance development and can also be used against virus mutants", continues Baumann. In addition, ProcCluster(R) has a stimulating effect on the microcirculation, which is particularly important for Long-Covid patients. So far, no negative side effects have been observed either.
About Xlife Sciences AG
For scientific inquiries:
