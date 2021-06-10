DGAP-PVR: WashTec AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 01.02.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

WashTec AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 01.02.2018 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








10.06.2021 / 15:00



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: WashTec AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Argonstraße 7
PLZ: 86153
Ort: Augsburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Bestellung als AIF Management Gesellschaft

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Carne Global Fund Managers (Luxembourg) S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Luxemburg, Luxemburg

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Paradigm Capital Value Fund SICAV

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

31.07.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 4,58 % 0 % 4,58 % 13976970
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007507501 0 640580 0 % 4,58 %
Summe 640580 4,58 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

09.06.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1206537  10.06.2021 



