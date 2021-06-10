



DGAP-News: Medios AG





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM













Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

















10.06.2021 / 15:33









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

Supervisory Board extension: Dr. Anke Nestler elected as fourth member



Remuneration systems for Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved and new Authorized Capital 2021 created for growth financing



Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee formed



Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 today. All resolutions on the agenda items were passed with a clear majority. In total, around 74% of the share capital was represented. The agenda items included, among others, Corporate Governance issues such as the extension of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the approval of the future remuneration systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2021. All voting results are available on the Medios AG website at https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed an Audit Committee and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee from among its members at its first meeting as a four-member body. These committees are two-member, so-called non-resolutions committees.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their great trust. With the measures resolved by the Annual General Meeting and the Supervisory Board, we are sending a clear signal in terms of good Corporate Governance. Today"s approval of all resolutions lays the foundation to successfully continue our growth path also through further acquisitions and to further play an important role in the Specialty Pharma sector as a leading and strong partner."

Important resolutions of the Annual General Meeting



With the extension of the Supervisory Board, Medios" organization will be even more closely aligned with the company"s dynamic growth. Dr. Anke Nestler, a recognized financial expert, was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nestler as a new member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. We are convinced that with her many years of experience in complex financial consulting and reporting issues, she will be able to contribute valuable expertise to our committees."

The future remuneration system for the Executive Board not only implements legal requirements, but is also intended to promote long-term and sustainable corporate development and take into account the interests of investors. In particular, the remuneration system includes variable, performance-related remuneration components with a long-term stock option plan and short-term bonuses depending on the company"s success and sustainability goals (ESG).





The new Authorized Capital 2021 is particularly intended to enable Medios to cover any financing requirements quickly and flexibly in order to promote Medios" further growth while protecting its equity base - for example in the event of acquisitions.

As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting 2021 was held as a virtual event due to the Corona-related contact restrictions. The Executive Board explained the business development in the 2020 financial year and in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the plans and targets for the current financial year. It also confirmed the forecast for the current financial year.

-------------------

About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).

www.medios.ag

Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor & Public Relations



Medios AG



Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany



P +49 30 232 566 800



c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt



Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations



Kirchhoff Consult AG



Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany



P +49 40 609 186 18



nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer



This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.