DGAP-News: Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance
Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 today. All resolutions on the agenda items were passed with a clear majority. In total, around 74% of the share capital was represented. The agenda items included, among others, Corporate Governance issues such as the extension of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the approval of the future remuneration systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2021. All voting results are available on the Medios AG website at https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed an Audit Committee and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee from among its members at its first meeting as a four-member body. These committees are two-member, so-called non-resolutions committees.
Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their great trust. With the measures resolved by the Annual General Meeting and the Supervisory Board, we are sending a clear signal in terms of good Corporate Governance. Today"s approval of all resolutions lays the foundation to successfully continue our growth path also through further acquisitions and to further play an important role in the Specialty Pharma sector as a leading and strong partner."
Important resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nestler as a new member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. We are convinced that with her many years of experience in complex financial consulting and reporting issues, she will be able to contribute valuable expertise to our committees."
The future remuneration system for the Executive Board not only implements legal requirements, but is also intended to promote long-term and sustainable corporate development and take into account the interests of investors. In particular, the remuneration system includes variable, performance-related remuneration components with a long-term stock option plan and short-term bonuses depending on the company"s success and sustainability goals (ESG).
As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting 2021 was held as a virtual event due to the Corona-related contact restrictions. The Executive Board explained the business development in the 2020 financial year and in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the plans and targets for the current financial year. It also confirmed the forecast for the current financial year.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).
Disclaimer
