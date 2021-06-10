



Large majority favours proposal for scrip dividend

- Dividend distribution of € 0.45 per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend approved

- All other proposals also approved

- Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: In 2020, HHLA became even more digital, innovative and sustainable despite the coronavirus pandemic

The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), which was again held virtually this year without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved today all the proposals put to the agenda with a clear majority. Shareholders had the option to follow the entire Annual General Meeting live via the company"s shareholder portal in audiovisual format.



Shareholders voted on numerous items, including the proposal made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for distributing a dividend of € 0.45 per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend for the 2020 financial year (previous year: € 0.70). In doing so, shareholders are able to decide, as in the previous year, whether to receive their dividend in cash or in the form of shares.

In her speech, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, looked back at the 2020 financial year, in which HHLA managed to achieve a Group EBIT of € 123.6 million (previous year:



€ 221.2 million) after provisions despite the strong impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing temporary restrictions. Furthermore, she shed light on the current developments and shared a forecast for the ongoing 2021 financial year, stating her confidence that the targets set will be reached despite the still challenging market conditions.

Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: "Despite the coronavirus restrictions, HHLA consistently and successfully fulfilled its duty as a service provider, continued to pursue its strategic targets, expanded its network and achieved a positive operating result. Through our courage and determination, HHLA has become even more digital, more sustainable and more innovative over the past few months."

Furthermore, she cited the successes achieved in terms of the further development of the company and its international networking as well as the successful implementation of HHLA"s sustainability strategy.

Titzrath said: "In light of the magnitude of the global climate crisis, we cannot be satisfied with what we have achieved. Out of responsibility for future generations, we cannot relent in our efforts now. However, we only set ourselves targets that we consider feasible. Therefore, we have a clear target: we want to make the production across the entire HHLA Group climate-neutral by 2040."

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting, the speech by the Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, and the accompanying presentation are available on the HHLA website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting.

The next Annual General Meeting will take place on 22 June 2022 in Hamburg.

High-resolution images are available to download free of charge for all press material. These can be found in the Media section on the HHLA website: Click here for download.

