DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Large majority favours proposal for scrip dividend
2021. június 10., csütörtök, 16:15
Large majority favours proposal for scrip dividend
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.
- Dividend distribution of € 0.45 per Class A share in the form of a scrip dividend approved
- All other proposals also approved
- Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: In 2020, HHLA became even more digital, innovative and sustainable despite the coronavirus pandemic
The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), which was again held virtually this year without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved today all the proposals put to the agenda with a clear majority. Shareholders had the option to follow the entire Annual General Meeting live via the company"s shareholder portal in audiovisual format.
In her speech, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, looked back at the 2020 financial year, in which HHLA managed to achieve a Group EBIT of € 123.6 million (previous year:
Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: "Despite the coronavirus restrictions, HHLA consistently and successfully fulfilled its duty as a service provider, continued to pursue its strategic targets, expanded its network and achieved a positive operating result. Through our courage and determination, HHLA has become even more digital, more sustainable and more innovative over the past few months."
Furthermore, she cited the successes achieved in terms of the further development of the company and its international networking as well as the successful implementation of HHLA"s sustainability strategy.
Titzrath said: "In light of the magnitude of the global climate crisis, we cannot be satisfied with what we have achieved. Out of responsibility for future generations, we cannot relent in our efforts now. However, we only set ourselves targets that we consider feasible. Therefore, we have a clear target: we want to make the production across the entire HHLA Group climate-neutral by 2040."
The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting, the speech by the Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, and the accompanying presentation are available on the HHLA website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting.
The next Annual General Meeting will take place on 22 June 2022 in Hamburg.
High-resolution images are available to download free of charge for all press material. These can be found in the Media section on the HHLA website: Click here for download.
This document is not an offer to sell securities in the United States. The new Class A shares will only be offered publicly in the Federal Republic of Germany. The subscription rights and Class A shares mentioned in this document were not and will not be registered according to the US Securities Act from 1933 in its currently valid version ("Securities Act") or with the securities commissions of individual states or other territories of the United States of America. These subscription rights and Class A shares may at no time be directly or indirectly offered, sold, exercised, pledged or transferred in or within the United States of America, except to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act or in the case of an exception in the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a similar transaction that does not fall within its scope as long as it does not violate the applicable securities statutes of the individual states of the United States of America.
Contact:
Annette Krüger, Spokeswoman; Phone +49-(0)40-3088-3503
Julia Hartmann, Head of Investor Relations; Phone +49-(0)40-3088-3397
Hans-Jörg Heims, Head of Corporate Communications; Phone +49-(0)40-3088-3521
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de/en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1206672
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1206672 10.06.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]