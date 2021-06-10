



APONTIS PHARMA AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

















NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

10 June 2021

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 29 April 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 19 May 2021, 28 May 2021 and 10 June 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact person: Sven Pauly; phone: +49 2173 89 55 4900) on 10 June 2020 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 10 June 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:

The Securities:

Issuer:

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Guarantor

(if applicable):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer

(excluding over-allotment option):

4,600,000

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3CMGM5

Offer price:

EUR 19.00



Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers



Aktiengesellschaft

Date on which stabilisation started:

11 May 2021

Date on which stabilisation last occurred:

10 June 2021

Trading venue on which the stabilisation transactions were carried out:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)

Number of shares purchased as part of the stabilisation:

572,757 ordinary shares with no par value



Price range in EUR (Currency code (ISO 4217)) within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilisations were carried out:

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Open

Close

11/05/2021

18.90

18.75

12/05/2021

19.25

18.50

13/05/2021

18.20

18.20

14/05/2021

17.95

19.00

17/05/2021

18.60

18.80

18/05/2021

18.85

18.40

20/05/2021

18.35

18.25

28/05/2021

17.80

17.70

04/06/2021

17.05

17.60

07/06/2021

17.50

18.00

08/06/2021

18.00

17.95

10/06/2021

17.50

18.20



Disclosure of the partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option in accordance with Article 8 lit. (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

In addition, the stabilisation manager has informed the Issuer on 10 June 2021 that it partially exercises the Greenshoe Option, i. e. the option granted by the selling shareholder The Paragon Fund II GmbH & Co. KG, Munich, Germany, to purchase up to 690,000 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan of the selling shareholder in connection with over-allotments. The Greenshoe Option was exercised by the stabilisation manager in the amount of 117,243 no-par value ordinary shares of the Issuer.

